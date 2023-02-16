Juventus attacker says him and his teammate are big Gunners fans











Juventus attacker Samuel Iling-Junior says he is a fan of Arsenal, despite having come through the ranks at Chelsea.

The forward has done an interview with the Athletic, where he said that he and former Gunners goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny support the Gunners from afar.

Juventus played Arsenal at the Emirates to get their fitness back up during the World Cup, and Iling-Junior’s shot was deflected beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

That was a big moment for the Englishman, who grew up around north London, but his football journey has taken him in a different direction.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Iling-Junior says he is an Arsenal fan

“I’m a Highbury boy,” he said.

“It was a good experience,” he said of playing at the Emirates and getting the win against Mikel Arteta’s high-flying side.

“I’ve got a good bond with (Szczesny),” he said. “We’re supporting Arsenal from afar.”

He added: “Not many people can say they’ve come from London as a 16-year-old boy and made it to the Juventus first team. I have to take a step back every now and then and say, ‘I’ve done something good’. But I can’t rest on my laurels. I’ve just got to keep going. Why can’t I do more?”

Iling-Junior seems like the exact kind of player Arteta has built his Arsenal revolution around but he has gone off and forged his own path.

Perhaps the forward and Arsenal will be reunited at some point in the future, but for now, they are both thriving apart, and of course Szczesny will be watching the title bid with interest, given the depth of his affection for the club.