Alan Shearer can’t believe how good £40m Newcastle player has been this season











Alan Shearer has spoken about how impressed he’s been with Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton this season.

In his column on BBC Sport, Alan Shearer was showering plenty of the Newcastle squad with praise.

It’s easy to see why given the campaign they’re currently having.

Newcastle are closing in on a dramatic return to Champions League football.

After years without playing in Europe, they look set to leapfrog the Europa League and Europe Conference League.

Eddie Howe has done a phenomenal job since arriving at St. James’ Park 18 months ago.

Newcastle have conceded fewer goals than any other side in the Premier League this season.

Not only that, they’re now one of the most fearsome sides in attack too.

Joelinton has been a player reborn at Newcastle, and Alan Shearer has been seriously impressed.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

His reputation as a struggling striker is now very much in the past.

The £40m man can be relied upon either on the wing or in midfield to put in a tireless performance.

Newcastle legend Shearer praises Joelinton

After Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Southampton yesterday, Shearer wrote: “But Howe has other options there, like Joelinton, who has been unbelievable this season and scored some crucial goals.

“It shows how much depth [Eddie] Howe has got in his squad now, and there is plenty of quality as well.”

Joelinton has had his best scoring season in a Newcastle shirt, and still has a few games left to add to his tally.

He’s found the back of the net six times, and played a crucial role in an incredible season.

His partnership with Bruno Guimaraes on and off the pitch has inspired Newcastle’s performance and their fanbase.

Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Shearer and virtually every other Newcastle fan will be loving what he’s seeing from Joelinton right now.

Eddie Howe will know the squad needs upgrading before they return to the Champions League.

Whether the 26-year-old keeps his place in the side will remain to be seen.

Right now, he’s should be doing more than enough to keep his place in the side and walk out to that iconic European anthem at St. James’ Park.

Show all