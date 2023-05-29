Newcastle now keen on signing 'incredible' £44m Dutch star











Newcastle United are looking into the possibility of signing Torino defender Perr Schuurs during the summer transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, the Magpies are keen on the Dutch defender and could make a move to sign him from the Italian side over the summer.

Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of a Champions League campaign next season and Schuurs, 23, is on his list.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Newcastle keen on signing Perr Schuurs

According to The Mail, Newcastle have been holding internal discussions about the merits of signing Schuurs.

Previously, it’s been claimed Torino want as much as £44m for the defender. He was on Tottenham’s radar during the January window as Fabio Paratici looked to use his influence on the Italian game to bring players in.

Schuurs has had success in terms of trophies, winning three Dutch titles with Ajax before securing a move to Torino.

Since then, Schuurs has impressed in the predominantly defensive minded Serie A. His form, though, seems to have attracted admirers and Newcastle are now keen.

Eddie Howe will be keen to explore big money signings if he can. He splashed out on Sven Botman in the summer of 2022 and has reaped the rewards since that move.

Toon need to bring players in

We can expect Newcastle to be busy this summer. The bonus of finishing in the top four means that there’s a need to bring in players who can help the first-team.

Newcastle have steadily built their squad with solid additions. But the European picture represents a new challenge and it’s vital they bring in top players to help compete.

Schuurs is clearly someone who has plenty of upside. Described by Dutch media as an ‘incredible‘ talent, there is good reason why Newcastle have their eyes on him.

At £44m, he is expensive. But PIF will likely back Howe, and that price tag could be in their range.

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images