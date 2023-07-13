Journalist Matt Law has suggested that Newcastle United could have ‘something lined up’ to sell Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

Law was speaking in a video on The Telegraph’s official Twitter account and shared an update on Saint-Maximin’s future.

Newcastle are closing in on their second signing of the summer as they look to complete a deal to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

Fabrizio Romano claimed on Sunday that Newcastle are planning to advance discussions to land the 25-year-old this week.

The move could impact Saint-Maximin’s future, with the winger already linked with a move away from St James’ Park.

Indeed, Football Transfers reported earlier this month that the Magpies are actively trying to sell the French this summer.

And it seems that Newcastle could have a move lined up for him already.

Newcastle have deal agreed to sell Saint-Maximin

Law was discussing Barnes’ possible move to Newcastle and fellow Telegraph journalist Sam Wallace suggested Saint-Maximin could head out the door.

And while Law doesn’t know who is in for Saint-Maximin, he claimed Newcastle have a deal lined up.

“I was told they have something lined up on Saint Maximin actually,” the journalist said.

“I don’t know who but I am told they have something lined up on him.”

Saint-Maximin has been lauded as a ‘special’ talent by Nigel Reo-Coker on the Football Daily Podcast recently, with the former Aston Villa man urging Newcastle not to sell him.

The 26-year-old has produced some brilliant displays for Newcastle since making the switch to Tyneside. But he’s been heavily linked with an exit over the past couple of transfer windows.

There’s no doubting Saint-Maximin’s talent and he’s an extraordinary player on his day, but he just doesn’t seem to be well-suited to Eddie Howe’s system.