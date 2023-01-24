Newcastle not willing to loan Anthony Gordon back to Everton











Chelsea may give themselves an advantage in the race to sign Anthony Gordon ahead of Newcastle United, with The Times reporting that the Blues could loan the youngster back to Everton for the rest of the season.

It appears that Gordon could leave Goodison Park before the transfer window shuts. He has not been anywhere near as influential this season. Nevertheless, there is interest.

The Times reports that Newcastle and Chelsea have entered into preliminary talks over a deal for the 21-year-old. However, Everton want £55 million. And neither side are prepared to pay that amount right now.

Newcastle not prepared to loan Gordon back to Everton

What Chelsea are considering however, is loaning Gordon back to Everton for the rest of the campaign. Meanwhile, The Times reports that Newcastle are not prepared to strike the same agreement.

In fact, the report suggests that Newcastle are only willing to offer less than half the £55 million Everton want up front for Gordon. So it would certainly seem the Magpies are going to have some work to do before they reach an agreement.

The upside for Newcastle is that The Times adds that Everton may be forced to sell Gordon before the deadline. So Eddie Howe’s men may be hoping that the demands drop before they miss out.

Clearly, the chance to take Gordon back on loan will appeal to Everton if they are resigned to selling the academy graduate this month. They are in a relegation battle. And they need all of the quality they can get their hands on.

Gordon has not been as impressive this term. But he has previously been labelled ‘sensational‘.

If Everton could get a big fee for him and then keep Gordon on loan for the rest of the season, that could be a really shrewd piece of business from the Toffees.