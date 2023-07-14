The latest news suggests that Newcastle have been notified by the latest update surrounding transfer target Joao Felix.

According to the ChronicleLive, Newcastle have been ‘alerted’ to the fact that Felix has been dropped from the Atletico Madrid squad and is playing for the U21’s.

The same publication also reported that the Newcastle are one of many Premier League teams interested in Felix. Now, their latest news shares that his banishment from first-team training means that he is up for grabs.

Newcastle could now look to make their interest a lot more serious due to this latest update on the Portuguese international.

Photo by Diogo Cardoso/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Newcastle interested in Joao Felix

It is no shock to see Newcastle now interested in top players with Champions League experience now that they have qualified for the great competition.

Albeit they were a shock top four finisher, they proved that they deserve to be at the top thanks to top consistent performances.

Now, the fact that the ‘special‘ talent, via BBC Radio, is clearly available and not with the first team at his current club, a move could happen quickly.

There will no doubt be other suitors for the forward, who Atletico reportedly bought for £111million, so Newcastle may have to act quick.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It would be very exciting if they were able to sign Felix. It would be a huge marquee signing and a big statement of intent.

That said, the report suggests Atletico are only willing to loan him out, and £11million for that is a pretty big sum.

Would Newcastle be willing to pay that much for a loanee, plus wages? And if there’s talk of a sale, how much would he cost?

There’s a lot for the Magpies to think about.