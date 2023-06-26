Declan Rice has sent a message to Newcastle United youngster Anthony Gordon after he found the back of the net for England yesterday.

The 22-year-old posted on Instagram after helping the Young Lions qualify for the next round of the Under-21 European Championships.

England defeated Israel 2-0 with Anthony Gordon and Emile Smith Rowe finding the back of the net.

Gordon nodded in a cross from Morgan Gibbs-White in the first 15 minutes to score his first goal of the tournament.

The winger managed to score four goals in four starts during the qualification process.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

It has given manager Lee Carsley the idea of playing Gordon as a false nine in this tournament so far.

Although he didn’t score in the opening game for England against Czechia, Gordon has impressed in that role and caught the attention of Declan Rice.

With England already safely through to the quarter-finals, Carsley might rotate his team against Germany on Wednesday.

It will be interesting to see if Gordon is given another chance to impress in the forward role.

Rice praises Gordon after England performance

After the match, Gordon took to Instagram and said: “Top of the group & into the Quarters!”

He also gave credit to Morgan Gibbs-White after he assisted his headed goal.

Declan Rice also replied: “Come on the boysssss,” with the West Ham star obviously keeping an eye on the Young Lions.

Fellow January recruit at Newcastle Harrison Ashby added: “Nice you,” while Emile Smith Rowe and Curtis Jones thought he was on fire.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Newcastle will be intrigued by Gordon playing in his new forward role.

Given the form of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak at the end of the season, it’s hard to see Gordon getting into the team as a centre-forward.

After a slow start at St. James’ Park, Eddie Howe will be delighted to see Gordon showing his best form on the international stage.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The young winger wasn’t always happy with some of the decisions Howe made about his minutes.

However, Gordon has earned the praise of Rice and his England teammates after a stellar performance in Georgia.