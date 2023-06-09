Newcastle join Chelsea in being keen on ‘lightning quick’ £70m forward

Newcastle United are in the mix to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic this summer, amid reports he could be sold by the Turin club.

Vlahovic has had an up and down time of things since choosing Juve over Arsenal a few windows ago. However, with off-field troubles now dominating the Italian side, the Serbian could be sold.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United remain firmly interested in signing the striker.

Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle in mix to sign Dusan Vlahovic

GDS reports how Vlahovic is one of the players who Juve could look to sell to balance the books. Along with Federico Chiesa, who is being linked with Liverpool, the Serbian could bring in a decent sum.

Lauded by Micah Richards for his ‘lightning quick‘ speed, Vlahovic was heavily courted by Arsenal before signing for the Turin giants.

However, he has remained on the radars of a number of Premier League sides. Newcastle are expected to strengthen this summer after qualifying for the Champions League.

Chelsea are once again looking at players with a new manager in place, while it’s well documented how much Manchester United want a new number nine.

A new dimension

The Mags do have Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak up top who are both doing well. But adding a player like Vlahovic would very much give them a different dynamic.

Vlahovic is more of a ‘traditional number nine’ in some sense. He is big, powerful, and plays very much down the middle.

Yes, he might cost around £70m based on previous reports, but the Toon are in the big leagues now and that’s the sort of money it might take to move forward.

Certainly, few Newcastle fans would complain if Vlahovic comes in. Quality players are always welcome and realistically, he does take them to a new level.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images