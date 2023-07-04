Newcastle United are now reportedly interested in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

A report from 90min suggests the 23-year-old is on Eddie Howe’s radar as they look to improve their defensive options.

Newcastle finally confirmed their first senior signing of the summer yesterday.

Sandro Tonali became the most expensive Italian player of all time after completing a move to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle have also signed young winger Yankuba Minteh, but he’s already joined Feyenoord on loan.

Eddie Howe will be well aware of the areas of his squad that still need attention before the start of next season.

One position he’s now looking at is centre-back.

Newcastle had one of the best defences in the Premier League last season.

However, there was a lack of depth in the squad, especially if either Sven Botman or Fabian Schar got injured.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle are now interested in signing Trevoh Chalobah in order to provide some much-needed competition.

The 23-year-old had a mixed campaign at Chelsea last season, although he wasn’t the only player to struggle at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle interested in Chalobah

The report from 90min suggests Newcastle are monitoring both Chalobah and teammate Conor Gallagher.

Howe wants to bring in a right-sided centre-back and the England youth international fits the bill.

They go on to say that Chelsea are keen to keep hold of Chalobah, especially as he signed a new long-term deal last year.

One person who might not be too happy to see Chalobah at St. James’ Park next season is Alan Shearer.

He was absolutely furious that Chalobah wasn’t penalised for a foul on Jacob Murphy last season.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Newcastle may be interested in Chalobah, but breaking into the Newcastle team won’t be easy.

Botman was sensational in his first Premier League season and Schar had his best campaign in a Newcastle shirt.

A deal doesn’t seem to be close at this stage, especially as Chelsea want Chalobah to play a bigger role next year.

However, Chelsea are trying to raise funds this summer and as an academy product selling Chalobah would be brilliant for their FFP situation.

It will be interesting to see how Newcastle’s interest unfolds over the summer.