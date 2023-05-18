'He is literally perfect': Pundit absolutely amazed by £35m Newcastle player











Ben Foster has lauded Sven Botman after his nomination for the Premier League young player of the year, and claimed that the centre-back is absolutely perfect for Newcastle United.

Foster was speaking to the Premier League’s YouTube channel after the shortlist for the awards was unveiled. And Sven Botman has been included on the young player of the year list, alongside Newcastle teammate Alexander Isak.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle paid £35 million for Botman last summer. It appeared to be a real coup with the 23-year-old tipped for a very big future. He had already helped Lille to the Ligue 1 title earlier in his career.

Foster lauds Newcastle defender Sven Botman

And he has taken little time to establish himself as an integral member of the Newcastle squad. Botman has missed two league games all season for Eddie Howe’s side, more than playing his part in the Magpies boasting the best defensive record in the division.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Only Manchester City have lost fewer games this season. And Ben Foster suggested that Botman would be the dream centre-back to have in front of him based on what he has shown since his move to Newcastle.

“They’re the sort of defenders I want playing in front of me: big, tall, uncompromising; give him the ball, he’ll happily go wandering out with the ball,” he said.

“But I know what I’m going to get from him. I know he’s going to get the heads on balls, he’s going to get his body in the way, he’s going to block, he’s going to tackle. He’s going to lay it all on the line for you. And when you’ve got players in front of you like that, everybody’s on the same page, absolutely perfect.

“For Newcastle, for what they are right now at this moment in time, Sven Botman is perfect. He is literally perfect.”

Newcastle will have to refresh their defence in the next few years. Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are all 31 or older – as is Nick Pope.

There is probably no rush based on this season’s evidence. But it will be something that the club are thinking about.

Botman however, is going to be playing at the highest level for years to come. He is someone Newcastle will be able to build their new-look core around.