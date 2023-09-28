Newcastle have struck gold with 20-year-old who Shearer says is ‘magnificent’

Everyone connected with Newcastle United is buzzing following their outstanding Carabao Cup win over Manchester City.

The Magpies faithful will no doubt be especially delighted with Tino Livramento‘s performance on his full Newcastle debut.

Livramento joined Newcastle from Southampton in the summer for a fee reportedly worth up to £40million.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Magpies manager Eddie Howe utilised the 20-year-old defender sparingly up until last night.

Prior to the City clash, Livramento had made just two Premier League outings off the bench, for a total of 24 minutes.

The early rounds of the Carabao Cup are a good opportunity for fringe players and academy stars to get considerable game time.

This proved the case for Newcastle as Howe made a host of changes, with Livramento getting his first Magpies start.

He didn’t disappoint, keeping £100million star Jack Grealish quiet and making an excellent stop against Matheus Nunes late on.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer went on to describe Livramento as “magnificent” on X at full time in the 1-0 win.

Obviously we’ve all seen what the former Saints man can do, having impressed in the Premier League last term.

When he joined the now-relegated club, Ralph Hasenhuttl deemed him “one of the best talents in England”.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Livramento is still at the start of his career, but he’s certainly on the right track in terms of reaching that potential.

While £40million isn’t cheap, if the summer signing kicks on over the coming years, it’ll seem like a bargain.

Credit to Newcastle and Howe for landing Livramento. They may well have struck gold with his signing.