‘Superb’: Alan Shearer hails £35k-a-week Newcastle ace in win over Manchester City

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has lauded Magpies duo Tino Livramento and Paul Dummett following their Carabao Cup triumph over Manchester City.

Eddie Howe’s charges hosted Pep Guardiola’s treble winners in Wednesday’s third-round encounter at St James’ Park.

Newcastle duly ended any hopes City had of a double treble thanks to Alexander Isak’s 53rd-minute strike from close range.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Jacob Murphy and Joelinton both did well to help create the chance for Isak, who made the most of Rico Lewis letting the ball run through his legs at the back post.

Although City controlled the first half, Newcastle overpowered the Citizens in the second half. They were worthy winners and will be confident going into the fourth round.

Tino Livramento was outstanding on his full Magpies debut, keeping Jack Grealish quiet and making an excellent stop against Matheus Nunes late on.

Paul Dummett also dazzled during a rare appearance at centre-back, making a stunning last-ditch tackle to stop Grealish going one-on-one.

Shearer, taking to X after the game, singled both Livramento and Dummett out for praise.

Our view

What a great display from Newcastle. After taking the biggest scalp in the English game, they’ll fancy their chances against anyone in the coming rounds.

Livramento has only just begun his Newcastle journey and, at 20 years of age, has his whole career ahead of him.

Meanwhile, Dummett is a Newcastle veteran. The £35,000-a-week ace (Spotrac), 32, came through the ranks at St James’ Park.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

At present, everyone is on the same wavelength at SJP and it’s culminating in great results that the fans will remember for a long time.