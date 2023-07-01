Arsenal have offered four-year deal worth £100k-a-week to ‘special’ Gunners player

The contract Arsenal have offered to Reiss Nelson is a four-year deal worth £100,000-a-week.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mirror (1/7; page 67), which suggests that Crystal Palace are interested in the 23-year-old.

Arsenal fans are still awaiting clarity over what the future holds for Reiss Nelson at the Emirates. His contract has now officially expired. But the Gunners are still trying to keep the winger beyond the summer.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nelson is still awaiting the opportunity to establish himself as a key player in Mikel Arteta’s side. But it is fair to say that he was one of the shining lights in the disappointing run of form which saw Arsenal lose their grip on the Premier League title race last season.

Arsenal offer Nelson £100,000-a-week contract

It was a series of cameos which showed that Nelson still has the potential to contribute for the Gunners. And it seems that those displays did enough to convince the club to try and keep him.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Daily Mirror (1/7; page 67) reports that the deal Arsenal have offered Nelson is worth £100,000-a-week. And, if signed, it would see the youngster tied down until 2027.

That is a lucrative deal for someone who has generally played a peripheral role for Arsenal so far in his career. However, the Gunners probably do need to make a statement to Nelson to convince him to stay.

Clearly, he has a lot of love for the Gunners. So he would probably love nothing more than to be a key man in a thriving Arsenal team.

However, there is a lot of competition at the Emirates. And Nelson could probably walk into a lot of sides at a very high level.

He is a ‘special‘ talent. And he will not want to watch his development stagnate. So he will need to back himself if he decides to stay.

But there is no doubt that the Gunners have put a tempting offer on the table.