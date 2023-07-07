Newcastle have just started talks with club for ‘incredible’ English star

The latest reports suggest that Newcastle United have now started to open discussions with Leicester City as they look to sign Harvey Barnes.

According to 90min, Newcastle have just started to being talks with Leicester as they look to sign this winger this summer.

This is a huge step as there are apparently other clubs interested like Aston Villa. Meanwhile, the report also suggests that West Ham are already in discussions with Leicester.

It will be very interesting to see how this plays out. With multiple clubs involved, we could see a bidding war begin to sign the Englishman.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Newcastle begin talks for Harvey Barnes

There is no doubting that Barnes is a top Premier League attacker. Due to this, it seems very unlikely now that he will stay with Leicester now in the Championship.

The ‘incredible‘ winger would no doubt be a perfect suit for Newcastle. He would add more attacking quality and is a great finisher. This was proven by his 13 Premier League goals last season.

The Magpies were a pleasant surprise for their fans as they battled against the best in the division and finished fourth. Now that this surprise factor is gone, they need more quality and Barnes is a great option.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Newcastle have already made a big signing as they brought AC Milan’s Tonali to the club. With Champions League football and a big signing, they are tempting for any player, especially one like Barnes.

It could be the perfect move for him and could give him more chance of getting into the England squad in the near future.