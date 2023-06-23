Newcastle United fans have been waiting for the club to sign marquee player Sandro Tonali and reports from Fabrizio Romano suggests that this has finally happened.

Reports have been spreading like wildfire over the last few days as they have suggested that Newcastle made a big offer for Tonali.

The Athletic suggested that the deal would cost the Magpies close to £60million. The 23 year-old plays for AC Milan and was key in them winning the Serie A title in 2022.

Now, claims from Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the player is ready for a new challenge in the Premier League with Newcastle.

(Photo by Horvath Tamas/Getty Images)

Newcastle sign Tonali according to Romano

This is huge news for Newcastle, Tonali is their first big signing and it is a big statement of intent from the Magpies to finish high next season.

Romano reported that the deal is finally done. He even mentioned a surprising detail in Milan adding a sell-on clause.

He tweeted: “Sandro Tonali to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement for €70m fee with add-ons. Milan will also have sell-on clause.

“Documents are being prepared. Tonali will sign contract until 2029 for €7m per year and €2m add-ons. It’s record sale ever for an Italian player.”

The finances involved in the deal are huge. A £60million fee with the player earning around £6million a season. It shows that Newcastle’s wealthy owners are not afraid of spending big.

Other clubs in the division like Tottenham will now start to fear and worry that they could fall behind Newcastle. The Magpies clearly want to stay battling for the top four.

With big signings like Tonali, Champions League football and a good squad, the Newcastle fans who witnessed relegation battles a couple of seasons ago are in dreamland.