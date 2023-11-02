Newcastle could consider signing ‘phenomenal’ 25-year-old who really wound up Callum Wilson last year

Newcastle United could be a club who offer Aaron Ramsdale a move away from Arsenal, with the goalkeeper struggling in his fight for the number one spot at the Emirates.

That is according to a report from talkSPORT, which notes that Ramsdale is now one of Mauricio Pochettino’s top targets at Chelsea.

Aaron Ramsdale may have now made one of his final appearances for Arsenal before the new year. The 25-year-old has had to rely on the Carabao Cup for his only minutes for the Gunners over the last couple of months.

Newcastle could consider move for Aaron Ramsdale

He should start the Premier League clash with Brentford later this year. But Arsenal’s Carabao Cup exit on Wednesday – during which Ramsdale made a great save to deny Jarrod Bowen – may compound the England goalkeeper’s frustration over losing his place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He looks set to attract interest in January. Reports from the Daily Mail previously claimed that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are monitoring the £60 million-rated Ramsdale.

TalkSPORT is now reporting that Chelsea view Ramsdale as a top target. However, they are prepared to wait until next summer to make their move.

Interestingly, the report adds that Newcastle could be an option for Ramsdale, with Eddie Howe previously signing him for Bournemouth.

Magpies surely don’t need to spend £60m on Arsenal star

In truth, it would be a surprise if Newcastle did make a move for Ramsdale in the next couple of windows. Clearly, Arsenal are not going to let the ‘phenomenal‘ goalkeeper – who managed to wind up Callum Wilson last year – leave on the cheap.

Ramsdale meanwhile, is surely not going to go somewhere where he is not going to get assurances over the number one spot. And a move to Tyneside would potentially see him vying with Nick Pope.

Perhaps he will really come onto the radar when Howe decides that the time has come to replace Pope. But for now, it is hard to see Ramsdale ending up on Tyneside anytime soon.