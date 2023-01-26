Newcastle may go for £30m Premier League star if Gordon bid fails











Newcastle may turn their attention to Jack Harrison of Leeds if they cannot sign Anthony Gordon from Everton.

Things have moved forward over the signing of the uncapped Englishman in recent days, but the Magpies are not going to come close to paying £60 million for him.

So it remains to be seen whether a deal can get done at a reasonable price, with the Athletic reporting that Hakim Ziyech and an unnamed player playing overseas are potential backup options.

They also report that Newcastle could reignite their interest in Harrison if they do not sign Gordon before the end of the transfer window.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Newcastle could go for Harrison if they don’t sign Gordon

The report suggests that to sign a senior central midfielder this month, Leeds may need to sell a member of the existing squad, although they could get more investment from the 49ers.

Leicester are also keen, but Leeds have valued Harrison at least £30 million when previous interest has come in, although his current deal has just 18 months left.

Leeds want talks with Harrison after the end of the transfer window over a new contract, but Newcastle could offer him the chance to swap the relegation battle for the Champions League race.

That is not to say Harrison will go, or that he will not sign a new deal, and Gordon is clearly Newcastle’s first choice if they can get that deal done.

Last January, Toon legend Alan Shearer claimed that Harrison was ‘amazing’ for Leeds United during their 3-2 win over West Ham United, as he told Premier League Productions (16/01/22 at 4:15 pm).

Harrison scored a hat-trick that day, and Shearer said: “This guy Harrison. What a day for him. Absoutley fantastic. Amazing. They deserved it. They created chances and took their chances.”

It remains to be seen what happens at both Leeds and Newcastle in the closing days of the transfer window, as they try and equip their respective squads for the business end of the season.