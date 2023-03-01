Newcastle could sell 'outstanding' player this summer - journalist











Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Newcastle United could sell Allan Saint-Maximin in the summer transfer window to make room for new signings.

The Magpies are having an extraordinary campaign. They are in with a big chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season, and despite the cup final defeat last weekend, they are serious contenders to finish in the top four.

Jones says Newcastle are planning for the summer already and Saint-Maximin’s future is up in the air.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Newcastle United could sell Allan Saint-Maximin and sign five new players

Newcastle United can now be a force in the transfer market.

They can attract top players thanks to their wealthy new owners, and if they qualify for the Champions League as well, they’ll become even more attractive.

Jones has claimed that Newcastle are keen to strengthen their squad in the summer. They are plotting five new signings, but for them to do that, they’ll need to sell a few of their current players.

Saint-Maximin is apparently one of those who could be allowed to leave.

The journalist wrote on GiveMeSport: “As many as five new signings could be made by Newcastle this summer but that will be in line with some big hitters from the current squad also being moved on.

“It is unclear exactly who will exit but sources are confirming that the transfer of Allan Saint-Maximin is a real possibility.”

Saint-Maximin will have three years left on his contract this summer.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

TBR View:

Saint-Maximin is an ‘outstanding‘ player, there’s no debate on that front.

The Frenchman is almost unplayable on his day, and when he’s in the mood, opposition defenders won’t have an easy day in the office.

However, Saint-Maximin has managed just 13 goals in 114 appearances for Newcastle United. That’s not a great return at all, and that could be why Eddie Howe is willing to let him go.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Saint-Maximin and how much he’ll be worth if Newcastle decide to sell him before the start of next season.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Show all