Newcastle could make move for ‘exceptional’ player if he doesn’t sign new Manchester City deal

Newcastle United could be tempted to enter the race to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis if the defender decides against signing a new contract with Manchester City.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that he has one year remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Taylor Harwood-Bellis will surely be playing in the Premier League next season. The 21-year-old shone during a loan spell with Burnley last term, helping the Clarets to promotion from the Championship.

Newcastle could make move for Harwood-Bellis

90min reports that he has one year remaining on his contract at Manchester City. And there are a number of teams in the running to secure his signature.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The report suggests that Nottingham Forest and Fulham are leading the charge for the youngster. However, it is also claimed that Newcastle and West Ham could also make a move of their own for Harwood-Bellis if he has not signed a new deal.

Newcastle, of course, are gearing up for their return to the Champions League. And a key reason why they are back at Europe’s top table is the quality of their defence last season.

However, it does appear that Eddie Howe needs further depth at the heart of the defence. Reports from Football Transfers this week claimed that Newcastle have agreed personal terms with Monaco star Axel Disasi.

But they have kept an eye on some of the brightest youngsters around. So it is little surprise that they seem to have a move for Harwood-Bellis on their radar.

He has previously been labelled ‘exceptional‘ by Pep Guardiola. So City will surely not want to lose him this summer.

But he would certainly be forgiven for being tempted by the chance to move to Tyneside in this window.