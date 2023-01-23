Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal's pursuit of Moussa Diaby











Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal think Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby will become brilliant, after claims they have already held talks to sign him.

The Gunners have already moved to bring in Leandro Trossard last week after they missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta was in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after Gabriel Jesus’ injury and the Belgian certainly made an impression during his cameo display against Manchester United yesterday.

Despite the extra attacking depth Trossard will provide, the Spaniard will undoubtedly be keen to continue building a brilliant squad for the present and future.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for French winger Diaby, with Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger claiming the Gunners have already held preliminary talks with the Bundelisga outfit over a possible move.

Of course, Arsenal won’t be prioritising another attacking signing after bringing in Trossard. But it seems they are convinced that Diaby will become a future star, ahead of a possible summer swoop.

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Arsenal think Diaby will become brilliant

Romano has told GiveMeSport that Leverkusen have no desire to sell the 23-year-old in January.

But the transfer insider adds that Arsenal hold a long-standing interest in the Frenchman and are seemingly convinced that he will become a top player in the future.

“Moussa Diaby is a player that Arsenal have been following for a long time and they know him very well,” Romano said.

“They’re convinced of his potential but, at the same time, Bayer Leverkusen have no intention to sell the player in January unless they receive a really important bid.”

It seems highly unlikely that Arsenal will move for Diaby this month but he is certainly one to watch ahead of the summer window.

The Gunners have clearly admired the youngster for a long time and he’s been outstanding in Germany this season. Diaby has managed six goals and three assists from the left-hand side, but his price has sky-rocketed as a result.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Last summer he was valued at around £55 million but 90 Min reports that Leverkusen will be looking for a fee north of £88 million now – more than the fee Chelsea paid for Mudryk.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal still look at signing Diaby in a few months time, especially after the arrival of Trossard. Nevertheless, the youngster has proven he is capable of playing across the front-three and it’s clear that Arteta’s men hold him in high regard.

