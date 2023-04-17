Newcastle could go for Joao Pedro this summer, he’d be keen to move – journalist











Newcastle could move for Watford forward Joao Pedro again this summer, and the forward could be keen on the move.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who was speaking about the young forward to Give Me Sport.

The Magpies will already be preparing for next season, with European football in mind.

Their 3-0 loss to Aston Villa this weekend is a setback, but they weren’t punished by rivals Tottenham.

Unai Emery’s side are one of the best teams in the league right now, and suddenly have European ambitions of their own.

However, Newcastle were off the boil on Saturday, and have a huge game against Spurs now coming up.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Whichever competition they’re in next season, they will need more reinforcements across the squad.

O’Rourke believes that Newcastle may move for Joao Pedro in the summer, after chasing him last year.

They had a £30m bid rejected before the campaign began, as Watford needed the 21-year-old to help them return to the Premier League.

That looks very unlikely now, and so Joao Pedro could be on his way out at the end of the season.

With Dan Ashworth in charge of transfers at Newcastle now, he may want to add another talented youngster to Eddie Howe’s squad.

Newcastle could move for Joao Pedro again this summer

Talking about the chances of Newcastle moving for Joao Pedro, O’Rourke said: “This is long-term interest from Newcastle for Joao Pedro.

“They tried to sign him last January, but weren’t able to get a deal over the line. They’ve continued to keep tabs on him.

“He’s obviously been in the Championship with Watford this season, so I’m sure the player would jump at the chance to move back to the Premier League as it doesn’t look like Watford are going to win promotion back to the top flight.

“As I said, the chance to go to Newcastle with potential Champions League football on offer – I’m sure this is something Joao Pedro would jump at.”

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

The ‘special’ attacker has had a good season at Watford, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.

It’s not been particularly attention grabbing though, and given his price tag, there may be better value options available.

With Alexander Isak showing what he’s capable of, and Callum Wilson pushing to start too, an expensive young striker is unlikely to be a priority.

There will be other suitors for Joao Pedro though, and Newcastle can afford to invest in him this summer even if he’s not going to go straight into the first team.

Show all