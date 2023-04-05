Fabrizio Romano reveals update on Watford striker Joao Pedro











Fabrizo Romano has dropped an exciting update on Watford striker and Newcastle United transfer target Joao Pedro.

The reliable Italian journalist went to Twitter to tell football fans: “João Pedro, prepared to get big move in the summer as clubs in Premier League and in Serie A are already exploring the potential conditions of the deal. His future will be discussed in the next months as interest is growing — João, expected to be part of the strikers domino.

Newcastle have been linked with the Brazilian forward for a while now. The most recent link was from The Athletic. They reveal that the Magpies are following him closely, but haven’t made an offer yet.

Romano’s revelation shows that it will be many clubs battling for the signature of the 21 year old, who has a market value of £24 million, per Transfermarkt.

This new update on attacker Joao Pedro is very exciting. Despite him being young, he has still made over 100 appearances for Watford, per Transfermarkt. He has scored nine goals in the Championship this season.

WhoScored shows that he delivers more than goals. Per game, Pedro has managed 2.2 shots, 1.3 key passes and 3.3 successful dribbles this season.

Pedro is no doubt a very exciting talent who is very good on the ball. Ex-Watford teammate Adrian Mariappa is one of many to praise the 21 year old. Talking to talkSPORT, he said: “You could just tell see that he had that something special. It doesn’t surprise me what he’s doing now because I feel like he’s definitely a Premier League player.”

With such high praise, Newcastle could do a lot worse than Pedro. It would be a great coup should they beat other clubs to the signing.

