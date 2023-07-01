Newcastle could be offered chance to sign £13m-a-year Tottenham target

Newcastle United could be offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this summer, amid uncertainty over his future.

Felix spent the second half of last season with Chelsea on loan and despite the Blues struggling, seemed to show enough flashes to suggest he’d be a success in England.

But with Chelsea moving on from Felix, it looks like other clubs are now keen on the Portuguese star. Or more so, Atletico could be looking to offer him up.

According to The Express, who site reports from Spain, Felix is set to be offered to Newcastle. One option could see Atletico demand a £13m fee for a year long loan deal. The other, more unrealistic option, would see Newcastle have to shell out more than £80m on the forward.

Interest in Felix is high in England. Reports a few weeks back suggested Tottenham were keen, while Unai Emery has also thought about bringing him to Aston Villa.

Lauded as a ‘world class’ talent, Felix was signed for more than £100m by Atletico. Since then, he’s had some good moments but on the whole, hasn’t quite produced what the La Liga side might have wanted.

Loan deal could be tempting

At more than £80m, there is no way Newcastle will be splashing such money on another player. They are spending big on Sandro Tonali and spent more than £60m on Alex Isak last year.

However, a loan deal might well be an option for the Toon, or Spurs for that matter.

Felix showed with Chelsea he can do the business when he’s on form and with Newcastle back in the Champions League, he could be a valuable player.

The Portuguese is a bundle of talent that, ultimately, is too good not to get a big move. Whether or not that move is to England or not, remains to be seen.