Newcastle United are now considering a major offer for Lyon star Rayan Cherki this summer.

That’s according to French outlet Foot Mercato, who believe Lyon will be fighting off interest for the 19-year-old.

Newcastle’s transfer strategy this summer appears to be two-fold.

Eddie Howe needs players who can immediately make an impact next season as they prepare to return to the Champions League.

The signing of Sandro Tonali and the potential arrival of Harvey Barnes fits that agenda.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Sporting director Dan Ashworth is also concentrating on signing the most talented young players from around the world.

The additions to Yankuba Minteh and Garang Kuol are very much geared towards the future.

In Rayan Cherki, Newcastle could make an offer for a rare talent who fits into both parts of their strategy.

Cherki is only 19 years old, but it’s clear already that he’s one of France’s most exciting talents in recent years.

He’s drawn praise from Kylian Mbappe and can manipulate a football like few else can.

Newcastle consider offer for Cherki

The report from Football Mercato suggests Newcastle are thinking about a ‘major offer’ for Cherki this summer.

His manager Laurent Blanc said this season that, ”He is still a young player, very talented. I think we are on the right path. We have come a long way. We always want more because he has exceptional qualities.”

Cherki doesn’t turn 20 until next month but has already made more than 80 senior appearances for Lyon.

He’s typically been used as an attacking midfielder, but can also play on either wing or as a centre-forward.

That versatility is partly due to his age, but also because he’s good enough to play several roles in a very strong Lyon side.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He also starred for France at the Under-21 European Championships this summer despite Les Bleus being knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Cherki is on the cusp of a senior call-up despite being eligible for that age group for another two years.

Newcastle would be bringing in one of world football’s most exciting young players if they have an offer accepted for Cherki.

He’s good enough to be a player that Eddie Howe could build his team around for years to come.