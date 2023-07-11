Harvey Barnes should end up becoming a Newcastle player very soon.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast about the winger amid strong links to the Leicester City star.

Newcastle have, of course, been strongly linked to the ‘incredible’ attacker in recent times, and while things have hit a bit of a stumbling block lately, Jones believes that this deal should still get done and should escalate in the next 48 hours.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Barnes to Newcastle should happen

Jones shared what he knows about the recently relegated attacker.

“You’re looking at Newcastle evolving this team and Harvey Barnes, this deal is supposed to escalate in the next 24 to 48 hours and it should get done. This team keeps evolving and Anthony Gordon needs to be a big part of that, Eddie Howe will embrace a player like this and find a way for him to be used at Newcastle throughout the course of the season,” Jones said.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Exciting

This will be a very welcomed addition to the Newcastle frontline.

The Magpies’ attack was scintillating at times last season, but Barnes would add a whole new dynamic to that attack.

His ability to time a run is incredible, his pace is unbelievable, and while his finishing ability needs a bit of polishing, he still knows where the back of the net is.

Let’s not forget, Eddie Howe knows how to get the best out of his attackers – just look at what he did with Miguel Almiron last season, and with a player like Barnes, you can’t help but feel that there is a huge amount of room to grow and improve.