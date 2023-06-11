Newcastle are interested in signing ‘unbelievable’ player this summer, but he’s more likely to join Arsenal

Brighton star Moises Caicedo is reportedly a midfield option for Newcastle United this summer, but he’s much more likely to join Arsenal.

That’s according to The Northern Echo, with the outlet claiming that Newcastle are unable to match Brighton’s demands for Caicedo.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been heavily linked with a move for Caicedo ahead of the summer window after missing out in January.

Indeed, Sky Sports reported the Gunners had two bids knocked back for the Ecuador international, with the second offer worth up to £70 million.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Eddie Howe is also keen to bolster his midfield options after guiding Newcastle into the Champions League.

And while Newcastle are keen on signing Caicedo, it seems he’s more likely to end up at Arsenal this summer.

Caicedo more likely to join Arsenal

The Northern Echo reports that Caicedo is another midfield option for Newcastle, as well as Manchester United’s Scott McTominay.

But the Magpies are not in a position to meet Brighton’s demands, with Roberto De Zerbi’s men currently asking for £80 million.

Instead, Caicedo is ‘much more likely’ to end up signing for Arsenal.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

While Newcastle have qualified for the Champions League ahead of schedule, it’s well-documented that the club are playing catch-up when it comes to Financial Fair Play.

Caicedo has been labelled an ‘unbelievable’ talent after an impressive season at the Amex Stadium. But it would make little sense for Newcastle to spend the majority of their summer budget on one signing.

Newcastle will need added depth as they head into next season and while the midfield is a priority for Howe, he will also want to strengthen other areas of his squad.

As for Arsenal, they look set to go big this summer after missing out on the Premier League title.

Of course, Declan Rice seems to be the club’s number one target. But it has been suggested they could go for Caicedo as well, with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Jorginho linked with moves away from north London.