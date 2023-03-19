Newcastle and Aston Villa target Raphael Guerreiro to be offered new deal











Raphael Guerreiro will reportedly be offered a new deal by Borussia Dortmund, amid transfer interest from Newcastle United and Aston VIlla.

As things currently stand, the full-back is set to leave the club at the end of the season as a free agent.

It was reported recently that the 29-year-old has interest from a number of clubs.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Newcastle and Aston Villa are both said to have joined the hunt recently. And Leeds United as thought to be long-term admirers.

Interest in Guerreiro is no surprise.

This is a player who has really impressed at Dortmund since he signed from FC Lorient in 2016.

In 215 games for the club, he has scored 39 goals and made 45 assists. For a player that has mostly played at left-back, those are some very impressive numbers.

But it looks as though Guerreiro may not be heading for a new adventure his summer after all.

According to German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund are keen to keep hold of the Portugal international.

The club don’t want to lose Guerreiro, who is ‘flourishing in a new role’, according to the report.

Recently, Guerreiro has moved into central midfield.

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

That position is not entirely alien to him. His technical quality does allow him to operate there.

The development may come as a blow to Newcastle and Villa. Guerreiro’s versatility would certainly be very nice to have.

He has previously been likened to German legend Phillipp Lahm, with respected site Tuga Scout saying: “He is an exceptional, well-rounded footballer. His multifaceted ability makes him similar to German legend Lahm.”

And he’s also vastly experienced, having played 367 games at club level and having got 61 caps for Portugal.

It remains to be seen if he will sign. Or he will look to move on as a free agent.