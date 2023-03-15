Newcastle and Aston Villa join Leeds in hunt for Raphael Guerreiro











Newcastle United and Aston Villa are among the clubs reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund star Raphael Guerreiro.

90min have reported today that Premier League interest is growing in the Portugal international.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY – MARCH 11: Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund celebrates 1-2 during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund at the Veltins Arena on March 11, 2023 in Gelsenkirchen Germany (Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images)

That’s because Guerreiro is out of contract at the end of the current season.

He looks set to move on from Signal Iduna Park, having been there since 2016.

Guerreiro, 29, has clocked up 214 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, returning impressive numbers of 28 goals and 45 assists.

In recent months, Leeds have been linked with Guerreiro.

But 90min say there is now interest from Newcastle and Villa, with both clubs in the market for a new left-back.

Newcastle have spent most of the season playing with Dan Burn at left-back. The star is primarily a centre-half, and the feeling is that Eddie Howe would like more of a specialist.

Villa signed Alex Moreno in January, and also have Lucas Digne.

But there were claims recently that Unai Emery has doubt’s over the Frenchman and his worth.

Raphael Guerreiro would make a brilliant free signing, as Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leeds all show interest

So it looks as though Guerreiro might be hot property heading into the summer.

And that is no surprise really.

This is an experienced player who can play as a full-back or a winger.

He’s actually even played in midfield too, with his on-the-ball quality making him a nice fit there. The official Bundesliga website ran feature on him not so long ago, and it described him as having ‘remarkable technical ability’, and ‘tactical flexibility’.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The star’s goals and assists numbers for Dortmund are very impressive indeed.

Not only has he got plenty of experience playing in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1, he has also got 61 caps for Portugal.

Without doubt, he would make a fine signing for any of Newcastle, Villa or Leeds this summer.