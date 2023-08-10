‘New negotiations’: German journalist says there’s a ‘problem’ in Harry Kane deal

The saga involving Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane and Bayern Munich shows no signs of abating.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs have agreed a deal close to £100million with the Bundesliga champions for Kane.

Such a breakthrough led many to believe that was it regarding the Tottenham star’s time at N17.

However, things haven’t quite been plain sailing since then.

Kane has apparently been hesitating over swapping Spurs for Bayern this summer.

Indeed, one report has been doing the rounds suggesting the 30-year-old was looking at a different offer.

That was apparently made by another club and was for next year, which means Kane would be leaving on a free.

Now, Christian Falk has taken to Twitter to provide a new update on the situation, and the pendulum seems to have swung back to Bayern.

The BILD journalist says there are new negotiations ongoing for Kane’s transfer with the Bundesliga giants.

“According to our information, there is still a financial problem to be clarified,” he said.

“It should also go to agents’ fees. Kane is manager by his brother Charlie and father Pat.”

Now, for the bit Spurs fans won’t want to hear: “Bayern are optimistic for the transfer.”

Our view

We can imagine that Spurs fans have been glued to their phones/computers/tablets for much of the day.

Updates involving Tottenham, Kane and Bayern have been coming thick and fast, and there have been a couple of twists here and there.

Now, it looks like the conclusion of this story is swinging back towards the England captain leaving Spurs this summer.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days, maybe even hours. It’s a fast-developing situation and we’ll be on hand to relay as much information as we can.