Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba involved in feisty bust up at full-time in Arsenal v Leicester











Arsenal saw off Leicester City today to go five clear at the top of the table as Manchester City look to beat Bournemouth this evening.

The Gunners held on for a scrappy win after Gabriel Martinelli had given them the lead just after half-time.

The goal from Martinelli was deserved for Arsenal really. The Gunners had been the been the better side and were unlucky to see a fine strike from Leandro Trossard ruled out in the opening 45 minutes.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

However, while a win was massive, all was not perfectly rosy at full-time it seemed. Pointed out by the respected Arsenal account Gunnerblog on Twitter, defensive duo William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes were involved in a feisty exchange on the pitch at full-time.

The duo seemed to be arguing about something and Saliba is even thought to have pushed Gabriel away.

Whether or not it was a just a heat of the moment thing or in fact, they were just caught up in the passion of the moment, remains to be seen.

It is interesting, though, to see two players reacting in such a way in the heat of the battle.

TBR’s View: Saliba and Gabriel just want to win

There’ll be nothing in this we think. It will be a case of two players high on adrenalin simply letting off some steam at the full-time whistle.

Both Saliba and Gabriel were excellent once again and they really are building a solid partnership in the heart of that defence right now.

For Arsenal as a whole, this was a massive win. The 1-0 wins can often be the title winners and Mikel Arteta will be delighted. As for Saliba and Gabriel, well, they’ll more than likely make up quickly enough.