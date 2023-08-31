Charles Watts has now shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s plans for deadline day following a quiet week or so for the club.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said he wouldn’t rule out that Arsenal are going to sign anyone.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Watts shared that previous signings like Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey completely took journalists by surprise at the time.

He mentioned that if an opportunity arises to improve the squad then Arsenal may act.

Watts said: “I wouldn’t sit here right now and say there’s no chance Arsenal are going to sign anyone.

“There’s been lots of times, even when [Takehiro] Tomiyasu signed, that day nothing was really expected and then suddenly bang, Tomiyasu signed on the final day of the window.

“I go back to when Thomas Partey signed, I went into that deadline day thinking Arsenal weren’t going to do anything, that was the message we were getting, and then they went and signed Thomas Partey.

“You can never rule it out and if a decent opportunity arises, that Arsenal look at and think that gives us good cover for the season, then they might well do it.”

And that could be exciting news for Arsenal fans who have heard reports that the club were unlikely to make further signings.

Watts says Arsenal might surprise fans on deadline day

According to reports, the one position Arsenal are still considering strengthening is at right-back.

Of course, this is largely just because of the significant injury suffered by Jurrien Timber.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

And Watts did warn that Arsenal shouldn’t be too hasty to replace Timber on deadline day.

Arsenal do still have a lot of cover at right-back, they have all of Ben White, Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares – although the latter is free to leave.

So fans might see it both ways, yes there’s an opportunity to improve the squad, but it would then see the area very bloated when Timber is fit.

It’s clearly a delicate situation to manage.

And one that will be made easier if Arsenal are able to offload some of their unwanted names.