Alex Crook has just shared what he’s hearing about Arsenal’s transfer plans before the end of the summer transfer window.

Talking on talkSPORT this morning Crook said he gets the impression from his sources that the club’s spending is mostly completed.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Crook shared that he didn’t expect to see anything in the way of significant additions before deadline day.

Crook said: “They been amongst the biggest spenders in this window so the impression I get from my sources at Arsenal are that their spending really is done in terms of significant additions.

“I think it’s really about outgoings for them between now and the end of the week.”

That may be disappointing news to some Arsenal fans.

Given there are seemingly several departures in the pipeline fans may have been hoping that the side would once again take to the market.

But given the expenditure on all of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya, it’s no surprise that we may see no more.

Nor should it be too disheartening, the club have concluded their business early and had a fantastic summer of progress.

Crook says Arsenal are unlikely to spend much more in this transfer window

Moreover, it’s not just the transfer window that has been executed well, Arsenal have also worked swiftly to tie up key contracts.

William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka all penned new deals.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

And it would now seem the only remaining task for Arsenal is to clear out their unwanted squad players.

Nuno Tavares looks all but certain to head on loan to Nottingham Forest.

Rob Holding reportedly has interest from various clubs.

Folarin Balogun is another player who is all but confirmed to depart.

Progress is being made.

But if reports are to be believed that still leaves the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Cedric Soares and Nicolas Pepe seeking a club before the deadline.

Arsenal have had a great transfer window thus far, and they will want to end it in the same vein.