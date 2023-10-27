‘Needs to be careful’: Pundit reacts after hearing what Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou has said now

Tottenham are unbeaten in the Premier League and top of the table right now, but, as ever, the north London club are being implored to not get carried away.

Indeed, Spurs have been told to keep their feet on the ground and keep plugging away before they start thinking about winning the league.

However, as always, Ange Postecoglou isn’t quite doing things the way they’re supposed to be done.

Postecoglou has adopted this ‘sky is the limit’ approach to Spurs’ chances this season, and this week he said that his side do have as good a chance as anyone.

“Unless there’s something in the rules which says Tottenham can’t I think, yeah, every team can,” Postecoglou said on TalkSPORT when asked about Spurs’ chances.

Now, speaking on the TalkSPORT Premier League All Access podcast, Scott Minto has been discussing the Spurs manager’s comments, and he seems to believe that Postecoglou needs to be careful with his words, warning against too much positivity leading to complacency.

Postecoglou warned

Minto shared his verdict on Ange’s comments.

“You can’t say that at the moment. I love his positivity but I think he needs to be careful because we saw what happened last season with Arsenal, and Arsenal were playing better last season than Tottenham are this. They are massively improved, they’ve had a good start, but let’s have a bit of reality here,” Minto said.

Why not?

We hate to sound like Postecoglou fanatics, but we have to agree with the Spurs boss ahead of Minto here.

What’s the harm in daring to dream? Yes, it’s a bit bold to talk about a league title in October. But if the press are going to ask the questions, they’re going to get the answer.

Let’s not play it down. Spurs have been brilliant this year, and maybe, just maybe, a title push is possible.

Stranger things have happened.