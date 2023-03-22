Neal Maupay's agent suggests Everton striker wants Serie A move











Neal Maupay’s agent has suggested the striker is keen to move to Serie A this summer – and also claimed he was poised to leave Everton in January.

Maupay only signed for the Toffees last summer from Brighton. Everton won the race, beating the likes of Nottingham Forest to the star.

But the star has not had the best of stints at Goodison Park.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

He has made 22 appearances across all competitions so far, scoring just one goal.

That came all the way back in September in a Premier League game against West Ham United.

Maupay has found starts particularly hard to come by at Everton. He has only started 10 games in the Premier League so far.

Since Sean Dyche came in, Maupay hasn’t had much of a look in.

Against Chelsea on Saturday, he was left on the bench as an unused substitute.

Upon signing for the club, Maupay put pen to paper on a contract until 2025. But the striker is already being linked with an exit.

His agent Federico Pastorello has been speaking about a number of clients in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb.

On Maupay, he’s suggested the player sees Serie A as ‘the place to go.

He said: “We had a strong negotiation with Salernitana, then he went to Everton. There has been the technical change, we are at the end of the season and we will see what to do.

“He sees the A as a place to go, we will work to please him, there will probably be work for him to do in Italy…”

Neal Maupay’s stint hasn’t worked out at Everton, as agent talks up potential Serie A switch

Many Everton fans are unlikely to complain if Maupay leaves the club this summer.

During his time at the club he just hasn’t really delivered.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

A return of just one goal so far this season is poor, for a player that found the net semi-regularly for Brighton in the Premier League.

Considering Everton shelled out around £15 million to sign him, he has certainly underwhelmed.

It would be very interesting to see what kind of fee the Toffees would want. Because recouping that £15 million is surely out of the question.