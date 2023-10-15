Nation’s media wasn’t impressed by 24-year-old Arsenal player’s sub appearance last night

Parts of Germany’s media were slightly disappointed with Arsenal’s Kai Havertz in his substitute appearance last night.

Although it may seem harsh to criticise Havertz for 30 minutes of football, he didn’t have the same impact as he did for Mikel Arteta of late.

Despite being crucial for Arsenal in beating Manchester City just a week ago, SportBuzzer described his minutes as ‘rather pale’ against the US.

The match rating simply said: “Dribbles dangerously into the penalty area again (82nd), otherwise rather pale.”

Arsenal’s Havertz may have been hoping to start up front for Germany in the game, however, he was restricted to a substitute appearance.

Moreover, Niclas Fullkrug had a strong game through the middle and may now keep his spot for the following tie with Mexico.

Although Arsenal fans will want to see their £65m signing getting all the minutes he can, they won’t begrudge a fresh Havertz returning.

Of course, Ian Wright has recently suggested that Arteta may be best off deploying Havertz as a striker in the near future.

The Arsenal legend said the 24-year-old provided a better focal point than Eddie Nketiah when he came on against City.

Havertz could still be crucial for Germany and Arsenal

Although he’s had a tough few months, there’s clear evidence that Havertz can still be a success for club and country.

But that will hinge on Mikel Arteta continuing to keep his strong faith in his new signing.

And although a central midfield role isn’t ideal for Havertz, it’s certainly better than a spot on the bench.

Despite his promising minutes as a striker, Germany’s Havertz is unlikely to penetrate an Arsenal front three of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

It now seems a long time since Arteta had the trio fully fit and available.

Of course, Havertz will now also face competition for his midfield spot from Thomas Partey.

The midfielder isn’t said to be injured despite coming off early for Ghana yesterday.