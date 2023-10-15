Fresh injury update on £45m Arsenal player after coming off early for his country

Journalist Charles Watts has now provided an injury update on Arsenal’s Thomas Partey after he came off at half-time for Ghana against Mexico.

Watts was speaking on his YouTube channel and said he understands that the move was just a precaution.

Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

He claimed that Ghana are well aware of the need to manage Partey during this break given his long injury lay off at Arsenal.

Watts wanted to reassure fans that the early substitution was prearranged and he didn’t think there had been a set-back.

He said: “There’s been a concern doing the rounds today because he [Partey] played for Ghana overnight in their friendly against Mexico which they lost 2-0 over in the United States.

“Started the game but only lasted 45 minutes, was replaced by Chris Hughton at half-time.

“My understanding of it is that this was just sort of a fitness related thing, as in a prearranged type thing.

“‘We’ll give him 45 minutes and carefully manage fitness’, Ghana are well aware he’s only just come back from a long injury.”

Arsenal may be disappointed Ghana didn’t allow Partey to rest during the break

Of course, there is a question over whether Partey should have been called up for these internationals.

Ghana are playing two friendlies in the US and it would seem unnecessary to risk Partey so soon after his injury return.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Partey did play 20 minutes or so for Arsenal before the break but a long trip away with his national team wouldn’t seem advisable.

The £45m midfielder has had a torrid injury record with The Gunners in recent years.

Of course, Arsenal are now much better equipped to cope with that absence since Declan Rice has arrived.

Jorginho also fared well against Manchester City but could be a player destined to leave soon.

Arsenal are now linked with Real Socided’s Martin Zubimendi, and there’s even talk of Charlie Patino heading the other way in the other direction.