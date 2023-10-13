Nation’s media say 25-year-old Tottenham star just ‘demolishes his rivals’

Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero started for Argentina against Paraguay last night, and he was fantastic.

The World Champions made it three wins in three in their World Cup qualifiers yesterday, picking up a 1-0 victory over the Albirroja. Romero, once again, didn’t put a foot wrong.

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero earns praise from Argentine media

Cristian Romero has been fantastic for Tottenham and Argentina this season, hasn’t he?

The 25-year-old is up there with the best defenders in the Premier League, and he seems to have got his reckless side under control.

That has made him an extremely reliable centre-back for both club and country, and he seems to be getting better and better every week.

In the game against Paraguay yesterday, Romero was fantastic. He was forced to take a few risks at times, but he pulled them off magnificently and was among the best players on the pitch.

TyC Sports in Argentina published their playing ratings after the win. We’ve already told you how they rated Alexis Mac Allister. Here’s what they said about Romero after giving him an 8/10 rating.

“The level of risk he assumes in each advance is as high as it is effective. It psychologically demolishes his rivals,” they wrote.

Spurs need to keep him fit

Cristian Romero is one of Tottenham’s best players, there is no debate there.

The Argentine is one of the biggest reasons why they are on top of the Premier League table at the moment, and the last thing they can afford is to lose him through injury.

Ange Postecoglou and co should keep a close eye on Romero’s fitness. They need him to be fit and available every single week. If he’s not, Eric Dier will have to come in, and that’s a huge drop-off.

If Romero stays fit for the entire season, Tottenham could achieve something special.