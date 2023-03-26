Nation’s media rave about 26-year-old Newcastle United want to sign











Reported Newcastle United target Scott McTominay earned rave reviews from the Scottish media after his display against Cyprus yesterday.

Eddie Howe’s men will be on the lookout for a new midfielder in the summer after allowing Jonjo Shelvey to leave the club in January.

Newcastle are short of options in the middle of the park at the moment and they have been heavily linked with a move for McTominay ahead of the summer.

Indeed, The Athletic reported earlier this month that the Magpies are keen on McTominay.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The 26-year-old is struggling for minutes under Erik ten Hag this season and could be looking to leave Manchester United during the next transfer window.

Despite a lack of game time at club level, the midfielder put in a brilliant display after coming off the bench for Scotland yesterday.

Scottish media rave about McTominay

Scotland kicked off their Euros qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over Cyprus and McTominay bagged two goals in the final five minutes of the game.

The Manchester United star was given a number of positive reviews after his impressive cameo display.

The Edinburgh Evening News handed him a nine out of 10 for his display and wrote: “Another who brought a spark off the bench and netted twice.”

McTominay received an eight out of 10 from Glasgow Live, with the outlet particularly impressed by his finishing.

“On to steady the ship but managed to smash home a good effort before netting a cool brace in a superb impact from the bench,” they said.

The Daily Record was slightly less generous with their rating as they handed him a seven out of ten. But the outlet did note that he managed to triple his international goal tally in just 24 minutes on the pitch.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Newcastle’s midfield three of Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton have all been standout performers under Howe this season.

But the Magpies will certainly need to add some depth in the position before they head into next season.

McTominay has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, but he has been a reliable performer for the Red Devils.

He would represent an astute signing for Newcastle and someone who could compete with Longstaff for a place in Howe’s side.

Show all