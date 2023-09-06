Liverpool 24-year-old says he’s enjoying Anfield life but wants to ‘be better’

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has revealed that he’s “enjoying” life at Anfield as he seeks to kick on under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds signed the Netherlands international at the end of last year for a reported £35million.

Gakpo had just enjoyed an impressive World Cup for the Oranje as Liverpool beat the likes of Manchester United to his signature.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The 24-year-old has made 30 appearances to date for the Reds, featuring in several positions for Klopp’s side.

Gakpo has been speaking to Voetbal International, as relayed by Soccer News, regarding his arrival at Liverpool last season.

“My feeling is good,” said the Dutchman. “I can look back on a good preparation and start of the season, in which I played in different positions.

“Of course, it can always be better, that’s how I am wired, but I felt good and I’m enjoying myself in Liverpool.

“I came halfway through the season and there’s a lot to think about.

“Everyone at the club helped me a lot, including Virgil van Dijk who showed me the ropes, and I am very grateful to him for that.”

‘Developing myself in several areas also suits me’

For much of his club career, Gakpo has played on the left wing. At PSV Eindhoven, he made 118 competitive appearances there.

Meanwhile, he has alternated between the left flank, attacking midfield, and forward for the Netherlands.

The beginning of this season has found Gakpo playing as part of a midfield three, which is a new position for him.

“In the beginning it always takes some getting used to when you are in a different position,” he continued.

“But then it is also important to pick it up quickly and show that I am versatile as a player.

“You just want to play and be of value, it doesn’t matter where.

“The trainer sees me as an attacker, but I can also bring those attacking impulses from midfield. That’s the reason I also make minutes there.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

“We also play very dynamically, so that we have the space to change positions. This often happens naturally.

“Developing myself in several areas also suits me as a person.

“That’s how I am, and that also applies to my development on the field.

“That also reflects on how I am as a player, that it is important for me to become a more complete player.”

Gakpo is a quality player whose versatility will hopefully help Liverpool thrive as they seek to return to the heights they’ve reached in recent years.

Obviously there will always be a bit of a learning curve when changing positions, but the Reds ace certainly has the right attitude to learn and do his bit for the team.