National media unconvinced by player Liverpool could end up paying £60m to sign

Liverpool fans had a lot of eyes on England’s game last night and for a number of different reasons as well.

The Reds had Trent Alexander-Arnold playing, while former skipper Jordan Henderson was also playing at Wembley following his move to Saudi Arabia. There was also some interest in Jarrod Bowen, who got a start for the Three Lions out wide.

Bowen has been linked with a £60m move to Liverpool. However, the English media weren’t too impressed with the West Ham man last night, with opinions split really on his impact.

English media unconvinced by Jarrod Bowen’s performance v Australia

A number of outlets had their player ratings up for the England game. And among them, it seemed Bowen’s efforts were appreciated, but his lack of production also caused an issue.

“Great links with Gallagher, didn’t see enough of his running in behind but always willing,” The Daily Mail wrote.

“Looked lively in the opening exchanges at a rain-swept Wembley, but faded, never to return to prominence here. Worked hard but couldn’t get into a rather flat match,” The Evening Standard said.

“An England recall was deserved after an impressive start to the season with West Ham. However, Bowen struggled to impact the game from the right wing,” The Express added.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

More to come

As some of the reports mention, it was a hard game for Bowen to get into really. England were disjointed with a lot of changes and Australia made the game hard too.

Bowen, though, will get more chances hopefully and while he isn’t dislodging Bukayo Saka anytime soon, he can still have an impact for England.

The West Ham star has been brilliant in the Premier League and if he can keep producing and doing well, then he will get more calls from Southgate.

Key for Bowen next time out will be to try and get in on the goals and create a bit more. As frustrating as last night was, sometimes you need to force the issue a bit more.