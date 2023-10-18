National media impressed with 24-year-old Arsenal player’s display for his country last night

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice once again put on a superb display for England last night as they sought revenge against Italy at Wembley.

Rice was one of many that excelled for his country as Gareth Southgate’s team booked their place at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Arsenal midfielder was deployed in a midfield three alongside Kalvin Phillips and Jude Bellingham.

And just as he does for his club, Rice looked incredibly classy playing in the pivot.

Following the match, The Northern Echo awarded Rice a seven out of 10 for his work, and had some complimentary words.

The match rating said: “Had to cover a lot of ground as Italy attacked effectively in the first half, but dominated the central area after the break.”

Of course, Arsenal’s Rice was doing much of the ‘dirty work’ for England on a night in which Jude Bellingham looked world-class once again.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Rice was quick to celebrate the Madridista’s performance on Instagram after the game.

And although Rice has plenty of talent to play alongside at Arsenal, you can’t help but think he’d love to have the 20-year-old in North London.

Rice is now crucial for Arsenal and England

Although it would be expected of a £105m signing, Declan Rice is now already so crucial for Arsenal.

The talent and maturity of his performances at West Ham United were there for all to see.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, few may have thought that Rice would have been such an immediate success story at another side.

Even the best players in the world need time to settle at their new club, but Rice hasn’t dropped his levels for England or Arsenal.

And both club and country can now have real reason for optimism moving forwards with the 24-year-old in their pivot.

Moreover, it’ll certainly be interesting to see what role Mikel Arteta deploys Rice in this weekend.

Thomas Partey may be ready to start, and Jorginho will also be raring to go against his old side Chelsea.