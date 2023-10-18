Declan Rice reacts with one word after seeing Jude Bellingham’s display for England yesterday

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has now been celebrating his England teammate Jude Bellingham after another mesmerising performance.

Both Rice and Bellingham played a key role in the 3-1 win over Italy, but it was the 20-year-old’s talent that ultimately made the difference.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

If it was supposed to be difficult to move to Real Madrid and occupy the number 10 shirt for England – someone had better tell Bellingham.

The Madridista was at his best once again and took to Instagram after the game to celebrate England’s qualification.

The midfielder posted a collection of photos with the caption “Bis bald” which is German for ‘see you soon.’

And Arsenal’s Rice was quick to reply with one word for Bellingham’s showing: “levels”.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Although Bellingham was in the squad when England hosted Italy at Wembley in the Euros in 2020, he now has an entirely different role.

An unused sub on that day, Bellingham is now something of a world-beater by the age of 20.

And both England and Gareth Southgate will be hoping he continues these levels all the way to next summer.

Arsenal’s Rice was left in awe of Bellingham’s display

Of course, Rice didn’t have a bad display himself.

The midfielder was quick to snuffle out attacks and kept the ball moving – just as he had been doing at club all season.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

And it could have easily been Bellingham praising Arsenal’s Rice instead.

Mikel Arteta’s £105m signing is now beginning to show a lot of maturity in his performances, another string to his bow.

Moreover, the midfielder will now be crucial to both England and Arsenal’s chances of having success moving forwards.

Tim Sherwood has recently pointed out just how transformative Rice has been since he’s moved to Arsenal.

And that won’t be easy coming from a Tottenham Hotspur man.