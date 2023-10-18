Gary Lineker blown away by £60m player Arsenal reportedly want to sign last night

Gary Lineker was full of praise for Arsenal target Marc Guehi after his composed substitute appearance for England against Italy last night.

Lineker was speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’ and discussed the options Gareth Southgate now has at centre-back.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal are still being linked with a future move for Guehi, a player who is now deservedly receiving a lot of attention.

And Lineker was quick to praise the Crystal Palace man alongside John Stones and Harry Maguire.

He said: “You look at the back for England and central defence, but John Stones is an exceptional footballer, Harry Maguire has never let his country down and I thought Marc Guehi when he came on was really impressive and authoritative.

“You are always going to have a segment in your side that is not as strong as the rest of it but the important thing is that England play to their strengths as they did this evening.”

And although Arsenal are already blessed with strong options, Lineker must believe that Guehi would be an astute signing.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Arsenal won’t need Lineker to tell them how good Guehi is

Mikel Arteta currently has William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes being backed up by Jakub Kiwior at Arsenal.

Moreover, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White can both perform admirably in a central role.

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

However, given how intent Arteta seems to be on having elite competition, there’s a question to be asked if any are seriously pushing the starting duo.

And as Lineker’s praise would protest, Guehi would provide the ‘positive problem’ for Arsenal at the back.

David Raya has recently spoken about Arteta’s plan to have fierce competition in all areas, and Guehi could be an important move.

Of course, it does remain to be seen just how serious Arsenal are with their interest in Guehi.

And Crystal Palace may demand upwards of £60m.