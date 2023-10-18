National media alarmed by £16m Everton player’s performance for his country last night

Everton full-back Nathan Patterson had a difficult night in France yesterday as Scotland fell to a 4-1 loss in a difficult friendly.

Patterson was playing on the right side of a back five as Steve Clarke’s side looked to park the bus against world-class opposition.

And despite playing almost the entirety of the game, Everton’s Patterson wasn’t able to cope with the challenge Scotland faced.

GlasgowLive delivered the fullback a five out of 10 rating for the game, but did sympathise with the task he had at hand.

They said: “Really struggled out there tonight, but who wouldn’t against Kylian Mbappe?

“The Frenchman was electric and all of France’s attacks understandably came down that side.

“A real test for the youngster.”

Of course, Patterson has already been facing a lot of tests under Sean Dyche at Everton this season.

In the absence of Seamus Coleman, the £16m signing has been dovetailing with Ashley Young on the right.

But neither full-back has been delivering the level of performance needed to secure the starting role.

Patterson will hope to improve for Scotland and Everton

22-year-old Patterson did look to have something of a show of faith by Dyche at the start of the season.

The right-back played 90 minutes in the club’s opening four games but was then swiftly dropped given the side’s poor results.

And in Everton’s recent upturn, Scotland’s Patterson has just been playing a cameo role from the bench.

Former Everton player Conor Coady has recently been pointing out just how underrated Seamus Coleman’s role has been at the club in recent years.

And perhaps in his absence, Dyche has now decided he needs to replicate his experience with 38-year-old Ashley Young.

Either way, Everton’s Patterson will learn a lot from facing such top opposition for Scotland, and he’ll hope to make big strides before the Euros next summer.