Nathan Jones says Che Adams won't be joining Everton today











Southampton boss Nathan Jones has said Che Adams will not be joining Everton before today’s deadline, despite claims that the Toffees could make a late move for him.

Sean Dyche was announced as Everton’s new manager yesterday and after the club lost Anthony Gordon to Newcastle over the weekend, they have plenty to do before today’s deadline.

The Toffees have struggled in-front of goal all season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s form being hampered by injuries and Neal Maupay failing to provide in the final third so far.

Everton were linked with a move for Che Adams over the summer and TalkSPORT reported yesterday that they could revive their interest in the 26-year-old before the transfer window shuts.

But Jones has now ruled out any possibility of the Scotsman making a switch to Goodison Park today.

Jones ruled out Adams to Everton move

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs posted Jones’ comments on Twitter and the Saints boss is adamant that Adams will not be joining the Toffees.

He said: “Let’s be honest, that’s not going to happen.”

🗣️ Southampton boss Nathan Jones on links with Che Adams and Everton: "Let's be honest, that's not going to happen…" pic.twitter.com/MHwEBxydgv — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 31, 2023

Adams has been described as a ‘fantastic‘ frontman but his record in-front goal leaves a lot to be desired. He’s only managed 29 goals in 135 appearances since joining the Saints for £15 million back in 2019.

TBR View: Everton need attacking reinforcements

Everton have really struggled in-front of goal this season and that is what ultimately led to Frank Lampard being dismissed.

Dyche has proven that he can get the best out of players during his time at Burnley and Calvert-Lewin seems suited to his style of play.

But with concerns over his injury record, it seems vital that Everton bring in another striker as Maupay hasn’t exactly hit the ground running at Goodison Park.

