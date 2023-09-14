Nat Phillips now says Liverpool have a 17-year-old who fans should be getting ‘excited’ about

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has now heaped praise on young Scotland prospect Ben Doak and sees a huge future ahead.

Phillips was speaking at a Media Conference to announce his short-term loan from Liverpool to Celtic.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Phillips was promptly about Scottish Doak’s exciting potential.

The defender said that Doak was already very confident for a 17-year-old and was already fearless when running at defenders.

Phillips said: “From what I’ve seen from Doaky, plenty of people have plenty of reason to be excited.

“He’s very confident. Sometimes young boys come up to the first team and play within themselves but that’s not been the case with him.

“He’s electric when he’s running at players – he’s happy to run at anyone.

“If he continues to progress the way he’s doing, he’ll do well.”

High praise indeed for a player who also impressed during Scotland’s under-21 camp this week.

Despite a 1-0 loss to Spain, Doak was in excellent form and caught the eye of both Scottish and Spanish fans.

And you do get the impression that Phillips won’t be the last person to praise Liverpool’s Doak.

Phillips thinks Doak can go all the way at Liverpool

Of course, it’ll be interesting to see Liverpool’s plan for Ben Doak this season.

After an excellent pre-season the club are unlikely to want to stunt the Scot’s progress.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Some may have thought Doak would have left the club on loan just like Phillips, but the 17-year-old has remained.

It certainly would have been a popular decision with Celtic fans if the young Scot had made a similar move to north of the border on loan.

Nonetheless, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp must have a careful plan for the youngster.

And fans may wonder if it involves consistent chances in the UEFA Europa League.

Although those same fans will be gutted not to be involved with the Champions League this season, they may enjoy seeing the likes of Doak get a chance in Europe.