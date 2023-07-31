‘My understanding’: Romano shares Arteta’s plans for Ramsdale as Arsenal now prepare £25.7m bid for Raya

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Mikel Arteta is not looking to replace Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal set their sights on a move for David Raya this summer.

Romano was speaking to Caught Offside following reports over the weekend suggesting that the Gunners are ready to make their move for the Brentford goalkeeper.

Arsenal making a move for David Raya, understandably, led to plenty of questions concerning what the future holds for Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates.

Ramsdale has been the number one for the large majority of his time in North London. But reports from Calciomercato at the weekend claimed that Arsenal are ready to offer £25.7 million for Raya.

It is hard to imagine Arsenal spending at least €30 million on a goalkeeper who is not going to play. So some must be wondering what could happen with Ramsdale.

However, Romano has suggested that Arsenal have no plans to push Ramsdale out despite their interest in Raya.

“Arsenal have always appreciated him and Mikel Arteta is a big fan, but now it’ll be down to the clubs to reach an agreement,” he told Caught Offside, as he discussed the interest in the Brentford man.

“As for Aaron Ramsdale, my understanding is that the idea would be to create competition between Ramsdale and Raya – it’s not a case of replacing the England ‘keeper.”

History suggests something may have to give

Mikel Arteta has had a couple of goalkeeping dilemmas during his time as Arsenal boss. Initially, he had to decide between Emi Martinez and Bernd Leno after the Argentinian took his opportunity with both hands.

And later on, it was Ramsdale snatching Leno’s spot.

On both occasions, Arteta was unable to keep both goalkeepers happy enough for longer than a year. So you would think that something will eventually have to give if Ramsdale and Raya become teammates. Both will be hoping to also be first-choice for their respective national sides.

Certainly, Ramsdale may have plenty of questions after seeing the reports.

And while Romano has suggested that Arsenal want to keep him, Ramsdale must surely feel that his long-term future has now become a lot less certain.