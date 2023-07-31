Arsenal now ready to make £25.7m bid for ‘incredible’ player

Arsenal are ready to make a £25.7 million bid for David Raya as they look to win the race for the Brentford star in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which noted that Iñaki Caña is very keen for the Gunners to bring the 27-year-old to the Emirates.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Arsenal fans may not have expected links with David Raya to emerge before the weekend. But the Gunners have produced yet another surprise in this window.

Arsenal ready to offer £25.7m for Raya

The Athletic reported that Arsenal were eyeing Raya. Meanwhile, Matt Turner is attracting attention from Nottingham Forest following his spell as Aaron Ramsdale’s understudy.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Raya has seemingly lost his place as the Bees’ number one as he approaches the final year of his contract. But the Guardian reported that Thomas Frank’s side value Raya at £40 million. So he will certainly not come cheap.

It will probably not do Brentford or Raya many favours if he remains at the club next season – unless he subsequently decides to sign a new contract. So Arsenal may be hoping that a compromise can be reached.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are now ready to offer €30 million for Raya.

Clearly, there would still be some distance between the two clubs at that price. But Arsenal are not actually that far for a first offer – depending on how they decide to structure the payments.

It is a surprise that Mikel Arteta’s side feel that they need to spend big on another goalkeeper. And it is going to be fascinating to see how the Arsenal boss uses Raya and Aaron Ramsdale if a deal can be agreed.

But Raya is an ‘incredible‘ talent. And if Arsenal are prepared to spend a hefty sum ahead of the final year of his contract, they clearly believe that this is a deal they cannot miss out on.