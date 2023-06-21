Marc Guehi may no longer be a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

That is according to Dean Jones who was writing on the Ranks FC Patreon page about the Crystal Palace defender.

Spurs have been linked with Guehi for months at this point, but it appears as though the trail has gone cold here due to the Eagles’ asking price for their star man.

Guehi is valued by his current club at £60m, and Spurs think that is just too much for the 22-year-old at this point.

Guehi too expensive

Jones shared what he knows about Guehi.

“My understanding is they may no longer pursue Marc Guehi due to Crystal Palace’s high valuation. It is believed they want towards £60million for the 22-year-old England International,” Jones wrote.

“He’s a great player but Spurs just seem to think that price-point is too punchy right now. They are re-evaluating their defensive targets as a matter of urgency.”

Expensive

Guehi would be a fantastic signing for Tottenham, but it has to be said that £60m is very expensive for the defender.

Look, Guehi probably is worth £60m, but is he worth that much to Tottenham?

Spurs aren’t Manchester City or Chelsea, their budget isn’t unlimited, and if they go and spend £60m on Guehi, there won’t be much left in the kitty.

The fact that Guehi moved for just £20m two years ago goes to show that there is value out there, and Spurs need to unearth one of those gems rather than spending huge sums on a player who has already made their name.

If they get their scouting right, there are better deals to be done for Spurs.