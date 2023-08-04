‘My information is’: Sky journalist says Newcastle are signing a player Eddie Howe rates so highly

Eddie Howe is a massive fan of Tino Livramento.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam who says that the right-back is a player Howe absolutely adores.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, McAdam shared what he knows about Livramento as he closes in on a move to Newcastle, and he says that Howe genuinely thinks that this young man is a future England international.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Howe loves Livramento

McAdam shared what he knows about the youngster.

“My information is that he will play at right-back alongside Tino and they will fight it out, they will chop and change, and they will both play a key part for Eddie Howe. If you spoke to Eddie Howe right now and said talk to me about Tino Livramento he would say ‘I’ve just signed a future England international right-back, that’s how highly I rate him, I’ve been tracking him for some time.” You’re getting a player with great pedigree and great experience, he forms good partnerships as well and that is key in any Eddie Howe side,” McAdam said.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Chances

Don’t be shocked if Livramento gets some real chances to shine in this Newcastle team next season.

Of course, it’s incredibly tough to break into this side at right-back ahead of Kieran Trippier, but if anyone has a chance, it’s Livramento.

Howe clearly rates the player incredibly highly, and if he can pick up the form he left off behind his knee injury, it may not be long before Trippier is looking over his shoulder and wondering if his place in the team is safe.

Livramento is certainly a player to keep an eye on next season as he could end up being a very important player for Newcastle.